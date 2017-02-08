Coach Knock of MHS charged with Simple Assault

The Marshalltown Police Department reports that Marshalltown High School Football Coach and P-E teacher Don Knock has been charged with simple assault and faces a court date this week. According to a police report Knock who is 62 years old, allegedly committed assault by pushing and grabbing another person, having no right to do so. His court date is listed as Friday according to Iowa Courts On Line. A statement from the Marshalltown School District indicates: we are aware of this situation which was addressed at an earlier date, we will have no further comment.