High school basketball scores from Tuesday night

February 8, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 92, Griswold 42

AGWSR, Ackley 66, South Hardin 46

Alburnett 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 48

Alta/Aurelia 75, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Ankeny 68, Des Moines, Roosevelt 55

Ankeny Centennial 43, Fort Dodge 42

Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Ridge View 41

Assumption, Davenport 71, Burlington 28

Atlantic 68, Clarinda 40

Audubon 68, Tri-Center, Neola 63

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52

Belmond-Klemme 74, Central Springs 40

Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 46

Bettendorf 82, Davenport, Central 55

Bishop Garrigan 59, West Hancock, Britt 53

Bondurant Farrar 73, Winterset 69

Boone 50, Perry 49

Boyden-Hull 73, Rock Valley 68

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62, Westwood, Sloan 45

CAM, Anita 67, Charter Oak-Ute 32

Camanche 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 53

Carlisle 84, ADM, Adel 70

Carroll 53, Ballard 52

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Iowa City High 57

Central Decatur, Leon 77, Wayne, Corydon 45

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, WACO, Wayland 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, Hampton-Dumont 31

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 63, West Central, Maynard 27

Clear Lake 50, Webster City 45

Clinton 52, Davenport, North 50

Colo-NESCO 66, Meskwaki Settlement School 52

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Lewis Central 50

Danville 94, Van Buren, Keosauqua 63

Decorah 70, Waukon 59

Des Moines, North 45, Ames 37

Dike-New Hartford 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75, Waterloo Christian School 23

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Southeast Polk 47

Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Waterloo, East 47

Dubuque, Senior 75, Waterloo, West 59

Eagle Grove 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48

Earlham 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 55, OT

East Sac County 48, South Central Calhoun 47

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Woodbine 37

Fort Madison 79, Davis County, Bloomfield 45

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65, North Union 38

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 55, OT

Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 45

Greene County 64, Gilbert 55

Grinnell 75, Indianola 54

Harlan 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Highland, Riverside 72, New London 62

Hinton 68, Kingsley-Pierson 50

Hudson 63, Denver 48

IKM-Manning 77, Missouri Valley 47

Iowa City West 70, Linn-Mar, Marion 63

Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Humboldt 42

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Mediapolis 43

Jesup 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 51

Johnston 95, Des Moines, East 55

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 68, Denison-Schleswig 50

Latimer CAL 58, Clarksville 50

LeMars 74, Emmetsburg 25

Lisbon 53, Midland, Wyoming 48

Lone Tree 71, Winfield-Mount Union 31

Lynnville-Sully 86, H-L-V, Victor 25

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 64, Central City 35

Marshalltown 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 48

Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Interstate 35,Truro 60

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Oelwein 62, OT

Montezuma 49, Albia 46, OT

Monticello 63, Bellevue 54

Mount Ayr 48, Lenox 46

Murray 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20

Nevada 76, Saydel 30

New Hampton 68, Crestwood, Cresco 67

Newell-Fonda 72, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Saint Ansgar 42

Newton 61, Norwalk 55

Nodaway Valley 51, Bedford 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Calamus-Wheatland 58

North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, English Valleys, North English 33

North Scott, Eldridge 75, Davenport, West 54

Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 42

Notre Dame, Burlington 49, Holy Trinity 41

Ogden 52, Madrid 48

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 62, Whiting 11

Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 39

PAC-LM 87, Manson Northwest Webster 70

PCM, Monroe 66, North Polk, Alleman 56

Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Pella 68, Oskaloosa 63

Pella Christian 75, Dallas Center-Grimes 72

Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 31

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 76, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

Regina, Iowa City 74, Tipton 63

Rockford 64, North Butler, Greene 58

Seymour 67, Moulton-Udell 30

Sheldon 72, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Sidney 89, Clarinda Academy 51

Sioux City, East 64, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 53

Sioux City, West 64, Siouxland Community Christian 58

South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Roland-Story, Story City 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 57, Clay Central-Everly 41

South Winneshiek, Calmar 82, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 78, 2OT

Southeast Valley 61, Paton-Churdan 58

Spencer 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 43, OT

Spirit Lake 75, Storm Lake 59

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 71, Algona 68, OT

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 65, West Bend-Mallard 38

Stanton 69, Diagonal 29

Treynor 70, Riverside, Oakland 29

Twin Cedars, Bussey 81, Melcher-Dallas 57

Union Community, LaPorte City 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Urbandale 57

Van Meter 62, Des Moines Christian 55

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Cedar Falls 46

Wapello 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Waukee 33, Des Moines, Hoover 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 45

West Branch 68, Durant-Bennett 56

West Burlington 96, Eldon Cardinal 32

West Delaware, Manchester 64, Anamosa 32

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Nashua-Plainfield 33

West Liberty 56, Wilton 40

West Lyon, Inwood 75, Sioux Center 70

West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Akron-Westfield 53

Western Christian, Hull 93, Cherokee, Washington 50

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, OA-BCIG 44

Woodward Academy 51, Panorama, Panora 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Griswold 37

AGWSR, Ackley 50, South Hardin 35

Algona 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32

Ames 66, Des Moines, North 38

Ankeny Centennial 59, Fort Dodge 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 38, Jesup 34

Assumption, Davenport 56, Burlington 45

Atlantic 55, Clarinda 45

Audubon 53, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Ballard 57, Carroll 33

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 46, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45

Bettendorf 64, Davenport, Central 30

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Sioux City, North 50

CAM, Anita 57, Charter Oak-Ute 35

Carlisle 69, ADM, Adel 61

Cedar Falls 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55

Center Point-Urbana 85, Vinton-Shellsburg 19

Central Decatur, Leon 76, Wayne, Corydon 26

Central Springs 51, Belmond-Klemme 49

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Pella Christian 31

Davenport, North 62, Clinton 37

Denison-Schleswig 50, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Marshalltown 50

Dubuque, Hempstead 82, Waterloo, East 53

East Union, Afton 66, Southwest Valley 24

Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Maquoketa 33

Fairfield 88, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 51, Trinity Christian High School 30

Gilbert 56, Greene County 17

Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Hampton-Dumont 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 29

Harlan 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 44

IKM-Manning 70, Missouri Valley 26

Indianola 78, Grinnell 73

Interstate 35,Truro 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 35

Iowa City High 95, Cedar Rapids, Washington 40

Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

Johnston 66, Des Moines, East 33

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Hinton 30

LeMars 40, Emmetsburg 28

Lewis Central 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28

Marion 84, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, Washington 42

Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 19

Murray 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 45

Nevada 42, Saydel 10

Newell-Fonda 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37

Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Saint Ansgar 47

Nodaway Valley 51, Bedford 27

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 71, Eagle Grove 56

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, West 25

North Union 45, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 39

Norwalk 41, Newton 30

Ogden 55, Madrid 51

Okoboji, Milford 45, George-Little Rock 32

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 20

PAC-LM 73, Manson Northwest Webster 44

PCM, Monroe 56, North Polk, Alleman 41

Pella 76, Oskaloosa 27

Perry 40, Boone 39

Pleasant Valley 47, Muscatine 27

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56

Regina, Iowa City 76, Tipton 44

Ridge View 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 15

Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 32

Rockford 53, North Butler, Greene 33

Seymour 69, Moulton-Udell 39

Sheldon 48, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Shenandoah 53, Glenwood 25

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 67, Sioux City, East 50

South Central Calhoun 72, East Sac County 60

South Tama County, Tama 50, Benton Community 40

Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 34

Spencer 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 45

Spirit Lake 50, Storm Lake 39

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Harris-Lake Park 40

Treynor 67, Riverside, Oakland 35

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 25

Van Meter 39, Des Moines Christian 34

Waterloo, West 62, Dubuque, Senior 39

Waukee 79, Des Moines, Hoover 18

Waukon 41, Decorah 37

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 15

West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 46

West Sioux, Hawarden 51, Akron-Westfield 39

Western Christian, Hull 80, Cherokee, Washington 71

Williamsburg 35, Independence 26

Woodbury Central, Moville 67, Sioux City, West 56

Woodward-Granger 41, AC/GC 33

court

