High school basketball scores from Tuesday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 92, Griswold 42
AGWSR, Ackley 66, South Hardin 46
Alburnett 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 48
Alta/Aurelia 75, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Ankeny 68, Des Moines, Roosevelt 55
Ankeny Centennial 43, Fort Dodge 42
Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Ridge View 41
Assumption, Davenport 71, Burlington 28
Atlantic 68, Clarinda 40
Audubon 68, Tri-Center, Neola 63
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52
Belmond-Klemme 74, Central Springs 40
Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 46
Bettendorf 82, Davenport, Central 55
Bishop Garrigan 59, West Hancock, Britt 53
Bondurant Farrar 73, Winterset 69
Boone 50, Perry 49
Boyden-Hull 73, Rock Valley 68
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62, Westwood, Sloan 45
CAM, Anita 67, Charter Oak-Ute 32
Camanche 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 53
Carlisle 84, ADM, Adel 70
Carroll 53, Ballard 52
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
Cedar Rapids, Washington 61, Iowa City High 57
Central Decatur, Leon 77, Wayne, Corydon 45
Central Lee, Donnellson 48, WACO, Wayland 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, Hampton-Dumont 31
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 63, West Central, Maynard 27
Clear Lake 50, Webster City 45
Clinton 52, Davenport, North 50
Colo-NESCO 66, Meskwaki Settlement School 52
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Lewis Central 50
Danville 94, Van Buren, Keosauqua 63
Decorah 70, Waukon 59
Des Moines, North 45, Ames 37
Dike-New Hartford 52, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75, Waterloo Christian School 23
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Southeast Polk 47
Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Waterloo, East 47
Dubuque, Senior 75, Waterloo, West 59
Eagle Grove 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48
Earlham 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 55, OT
East Sac County 48, South Central Calhoun 47
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, Woodbine 37
Fort Madison 79, Davis County, Bloomfield 45
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65, North Union 38
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, East Marshall, LeGrand 55, OT
Glenwood 63, Shenandoah 45
Greene County 64, Gilbert 55
Grinnell 75, Indianola 54
Harlan 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45
Highland, Riverside 72, New London 62
Hinton 68, Kingsley-Pierson 50
Hudson 63, Denver 48
IKM-Manning 77, Missouri Valley 47
Iowa City West 70, Linn-Mar, Marion 63
Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Humboldt 42
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Mediapolis 43
Jesup 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 51
Johnston 95, Des Moines, East 55
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 68, Denison-Schleswig 50
Latimer CAL 58, Clarksville 50
LeMars 74, Emmetsburg 25
Lisbon 53, Midland, Wyoming 48
Lone Tree 71, Winfield-Mount Union 31
Lynnville-Sully 86, H-L-V, Victor 25
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 64, Central City 35
Marshalltown 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 48
Martensdale-St. Marys 61, Interstate 35,Truro 60
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Oelwein 62, OT
Montezuma 49, Albia 46, OT
Monticello 63, Bellevue 54
Mount Ayr 48, Lenox 46
Murray 61, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20
Nevada 76, Saydel 30
New Hampton 68, Crestwood, Cresco 67
Newell-Fonda 72, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, Saint Ansgar 42
Newton 61, Norwalk 55
Nodaway Valley 51, Bedford 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Calamus-Wheatland 58
North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, English Valleys, North English 33
North Scott, Eldridge 75, Davenport, West 54
Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 42
Notre Dame, Burlington 49, Holy Trinity 41
Ogden 52, Madrid 48
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 62, Whiting 11
Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 39
PAC-LM 87, Manson Northwest Webster 70
PCM, Monroe 66, North Polk, Alleman 56
Pekin 63, Louisa-Muscatine 48
Pella 68, Oskaloosa 63
Pella Christian 75, Dallas Center-Grimes 72
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 31
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 76, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
Regina, Iowa City 74, Tipton 63
Rockford 64, North Butler, Greene 58
Seymour 67, Moulton-Udell 30
Sheldon 72, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45
Sidney 89, Clarinda Academy 51
Sioux City, East 64, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 53
Sioux City, West 64, Siouxland Community Christian 58
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Roland-Story, Story City 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 57, Clay Central-Everly 41
South Winneshiek, Calmar 82, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 78, 2OT
Southeast Valley 61, Paton-Churdan 58
Spencer 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 43, OT
Spirit Lake 75, Storm Lake 59
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 71, Algona 68, OT
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 65, West Bend-Mallard 38
Stanton 69, Diagonal 29
Treynor 70, Riverside, Oakland 29
Twin Cedars, Bussey 81, Melcher-Dallas 57
Union Community, LaPorte City 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Urbandale 57
Van Meter 62, Des Moines Christian 55
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Cedar Falls 46
Wapello 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Waukee 33, Des Moines, Hoover 32
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 45
West Branch 68, Durant-Bennett 56
West Burlington 96, Eldon Cardinal 32
West Delaware, Manchester 64, Anamosa 32
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Nashua-Plainfield 33
West Liberty 56, Wilton 40
West Lyon, Inwood 75, Sioux Center 70
West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Akron-Westfield 53
Western Christian, Hull 93, Cherokee, Washington 50
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, OA-BCIG 44
Woodward Academy 51, Panorama, Panora 43
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Griswold 37
AGWSR, Ackley 50, South Hardin 35
Algona 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Ames 66, Des Moines, North 38
Ankeny Centennial 59, Fort Dodge 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 38, Jesup 34
Assumption, Davenport 56, Burlington 45
Atlantic 55, Clarinda 45
Audubon 53, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Ballard 57, Carroll 33
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 46, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45
Bettendorf 64, Davenport, Central 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Sioux City, North 50
CAM, Anita 57, Charter Oak-Ute 35
Carlisle 69, ADM, Adel 61
Cedar Falls 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55
Center Point-Urbana 85, Vinton-Shellsburg 19
Central Decatur, Leon 76, Wayne, Corydon 26
Central Springs 51, Belmond-Klemme 49
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53
Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Pella Christian 31
Davenport, North 62, Clinton 37
Denison-Schleswig 50, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Marshalltown 50
Dubuque, Hempstead 82, Waterloo, East 53
East Union, Afton 66, Southwest Valley 24
Epworth, Western Dubuque 47, Maquoketa 33
Fairfield 88, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 51, Trinity Christian High School 30
Gilbert 56, Greene County 17
Grundy Center 54, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Hampton-Dumont 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 29
Harlan 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 44
IKM-Manning 70, Missouri Valley 26
Indianola 78, Grinnell 73
Interstate 35,Truro 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 35
Iowa City High 95, Cedar Rapids, Washington 40
Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Johnston 66, Des Moines, East 33
Kingsley-Pierson 53, Hinton 30
LeMars 40, Emmetsburg 28
Lewis Central 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28
Marion 84, Clear Creek-Amana 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, Washington 42
Mount Ayr 84, Lenox 19
Murray 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 45
Nevada 42, Saydel 10
Newell-Fonda 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37
Newman Catholic, Mason City 61, Saint Ansgar 47
Nodaway Valley 51, Bedford 27
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 71, Eagle Grove 56
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Davenport, West 25
North Union 45, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 39
Norwalk 41, Newton 30
Ogden 55, Madrid 51
Okoboji, Milford 45, George-Little Rock 32
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 20
PAC-LM 73, Manson Northwest Webster 44
PCM, Monroe 56, North Polk, Alleman 41
Pella 76, Oskaloosa 27
Perry 40, Boone 39
Pleasant Valley 47, Muscatine 27
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56
Regina, Iowa City 76, Tipton 44
Ridge View 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 15
Rock Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 32
Rockford 53, North Butler, Greene 33
Seymour 69, Moulton-Udell 39
Sheldon 48, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45
Shenandoah 53, Glenwood 25
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 67, Sioux City, East 50
South Central Calhoun 72, East Sac County 60
South Tama County, Tama 50, Benton Community 40
Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 34
Spencer 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 45
Spirit Lake 50, Storm Lake 39
St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, Harris-Lake Park 40
Treynor 67, Riverside, Oakland 35
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 25
Van Meter 39, Des Moines Christian 34
Waterloo, West 62, Dubuque, Senior 39
Waukee 79, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Waukon 41, Decorah 37
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 15
West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 46
West Sioux, Hawarden 51, Akron-Westfield 39
Western Christian, Hull 80, Cherokee, Washington 71
Williamsburg 35, Independence 26
Woodbury Central, Moville 67, Sioux City, West 56
Woodward-Granger 41, AC/GC 33