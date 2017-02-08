Police looking for a missing teenage girl

On February 6, 2017, at about 5:30 pm, a 14 year old Marshalltown girl was reported as missing to Marshalltown Police.

The girl, Gracie Anne Mehl, is described as a white female 5’00” 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gracie was last seen on February 6th at about 1:25 at the Marshalltown High School and computer records indicate she checked into the Marshalltown Y around 2:20 pm on February 6th. Gracie has not been seen by her parents since that time.

Due to statements made by Gracie, police believe it imperative they locate her as soon as possible to check her welfare and reunite her with her parents. Gracie does have connections in the West Des Moines area as well as Marshalltown.

Anyone with information regarding Gracie’s whereabouts should contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641.754.5725. Tips also may be submitted by calling (641) 753-1234, via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com. All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in locating Gracie.