According to the Story County Conservation Board an Ice Fish Derby planned for Dakins Lake at Zearing Saturday is a go at this point. An evaluation of the ice conditions took place and the event at this point is scheduled to take place with things changing if need be. Registration will take place at seven a-m and the event taking place from eight a-m to one p-m. This is a second annual event. Dave Skinner is a contact person with further information at 515-229-3478.