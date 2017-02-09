Education bill signed by the Governor

Gov. Terry Branstad has signed into law a K-12 education funding bill that school officials argue is inadequate.

Branstad signed the legislation Wednesday. It would add about $40 million to Iowa’s roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget for the spending year that goes into effect in July.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted along party lines to approve the bill. GOP lawmakers supported the bill after hours of debate in which Democrats argued the small increase would lead to bigger classroom sizes, delayed curriculum offerings and teacher layoffs.

Republicans say the amount is responsible spending as the state faces budget constraints. Branstad recommended about $78 million more for K-12 education last month, though he didn’t reference that fact in a press release announcing his decision.