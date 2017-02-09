MCC Tiger basketball update

February 9, 2017

The Marshalltown Community College men`s basketball team won at Quakerdale Prep at New Providence Wednesday night and provided Coach Brynar Brynjarsson his 200th win by the score of 92-67. Four Tigers hit double figures in the game.

The M-C-C women traveled to Boone and lost to #7 rated DMACC by the score of 89-60. Claudia Morente had 14 for the Tigers to lead the scoring. The Tiger women are 10-13.

Both teams travel to Iowa Western Community College at Council Bluff`s to play road games on Saturday, the women play at five and the men at seven p-m.

mcc tigers

