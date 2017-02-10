High school basketball scores from Thursday night

February 10, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

C-M-B, Baxter 66, Woodward-Granger 49

Canton, Mo. 63, Keokuk 49

Carlisle 71, Pleasantville 37

Charles City 83, Iowa Falls-Alden 47

Clark County, Mo. 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 50

Colfax-Mingo 56, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Crestwood, Cresco 71, Oelwein 33

Dike-New Hartford 70, South Hardin 35

East Marshall, LeGrand 67, Meskwaki Settlement School 62

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Lawton-Bronson 58

Emmetsburg 71, Manson Northwest Webster 5

Forest City 66, North Union 39

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 60, Bishop Garrigan 46

Glenwood 66, Denison-Schleswig 47

Houston, Minn. 60, Kee, Lansing 41

IKM-Manning 77, Griswold 34

Interstate 35,Truro 69, Clarke, Osceola 67

Iowa City West 74, Waterloo, West 55

Janesville 50, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Knoxville 68, Grinnell 60

Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 48

Lisbon 68, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 49

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 69, Underwood 54

Mount Vernon 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58

New Hampton 66, Nashua-Plainfield 36

North Butler, Greene 57, Hampton-Dumont 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Easton Valley 33

PAC-LM 74, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65

Pella Christian 68, Newton 62

Postville 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45

Rock Valley 79, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63

Siouxland Community Christian 66, West Sioux, Hawarden 43

Southeast Valley 69, Ogden 64

Storm Lake 66, South Central Calhoun 45

Van Meter 58, Woodward Academy 44

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 58

West Branch 68, Clear Creek-Amana 56

West Hancock, Britt 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61

West Liberty 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 57

Western Christian, Hull 79, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport, North 63

Benton Community 67, Independence 52

Bishop Garrigan 57, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49

Creston 47, Clarinda 34

Crestwood, Cresco 51, Oelwein 24

Denison-Schleswig 43, Glenwood 41

Grinnell 76, Knoxville 38

Humboldt 57, Belmond-Klemme 43

IKM-Manning 62, Griswold 18

Pella Christian 51, Newton 43

Sioux City, North 43, Sioux City, East 42

South Sioux City, Neb. 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64

Van Meter 58, Clarke, Osceola 26

Webster City 42, South Hardin 33

West Branch 49, Clear Creek-Amana 31

Class 1A Region 1
Regional First Round

Audubon 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 74, Riverside, Oakland 34

Charter Oak-Ute 57, Whiting 36

Lawton-Bronson 51, Siouxland Community Christian 36

Westwood, Sloan 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 16

Woodbine 81, Heartland Christian 46

Class 1A Region 2
Regional First Round

Harris-Lake Park 54, Clay Central-Everly 47

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, George-Little Rock 31

River Valley, Correctionville 63, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52

Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, West Bend-Mallard 25

St. Mary’s, Remsen 43, Trinity Christian High School 31

Class 1A Region 3
Regional First Round

AGWSR, Ackley 55, North Butler, Greene 30

Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, Riceville 43

North Tama, Traer 46, Latimer CAL 34

Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43

Tripoli 50, Clarksville 38

Class 1A Region 4
Regional First Round

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 53, Waterloo Christian School 37

East Buchanan, Winthrop 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 23

Hudson 44, Dunkerton 37

Starmont 53, West Central, Maynard 39

Class 1A Region 5
Regional First Round

Cedar Valley Christian School 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42

Central City 64, Midland, Wyoming 48

English Valleys, North English 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 47

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Melcher-Dallas 12

Wayne, Corydon 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 25

Class 1A Region 6
Regional First Round

Holy Trinity 59, New London 34

Lone Tree 59, Keota 22

Moravia 58, Moulton-Udell 41

WACO, Wayland 57, Winfield-Mount Union 29

Class 1A Region 7
Regional First Round

B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

H-L-V, Victor 51, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 48

Lamoni 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27

Murray 55, East Union, Afton 33

Class 1A Region 8
Regional First Round

Bedford 45, Stanton 35

CAM, Anita 69, Orient-Macksburg 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Paton-Churdan 28

Diagonal 50, Lenox 29

Essex 73, College Springs South Page 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, East Mills 23

