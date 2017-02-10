House of Compassion closes overnight shelter

On Thursday night officials of the House Of Compassion in Marshalltown announced that the overnight shelter there had been closed for the here and now. Director Karen Frohwein says the other services that the House of Compassion offers, a supply closet and a six day a week soup kitchen meal during the five o’ clock hour. More details on the closure are forthcoming. Last fall the shelter closed and then reopened to women and families only, then the decision was made Thursday to close the shelter completely.