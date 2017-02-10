Marine Surprises Girlfriend After Her 'Les Misérables' School Musical

Courtesy of Ally Eckhart(FRIENDSWOOD, Texas) — Who needs a bouquet of roses after performing in a high school musical, when there could be a surprise visit from a boyfriend who’s been away in the Marines?

That’s exactly what senior Ally Eckhart got after her Les Misérables performance at Friendswood High School in Texas on February 3.

“I was honestly in complete disbelief,” Eckhart, 18, told ABC News of seeing her boyfriend, Private First Class Slate Tutt, for the first time since October 2016. “I was so shocked to see him there. My mom had been telling me all that week that this was going to be the best weekend of my life and boy was she right!”

The young actress was still wearing her 1800s hoopskirt dress when she dropped to the floor, overwhelmed by her surprise.

“He tried to come home for the holidays but paperwork fell through and was unable to make it home,” she said of Tutt, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton. “I was completely caught off guard when I turned around and saw his face. It was such a special moment and I’m so glad he’s home.”

Tutt had been planning the special homecoming for three weeks, only letting his mom and Eckhart’s mom in on the secret.

The two lovebirds have been dating since December 2015 and say they’re thrilled they can spend Valentine’s Day together.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.