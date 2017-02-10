MCC baseball sweeps Motlow State CC Friday

Tullahoma, TN— The Marshalltown Community College baseball team used a late rally to take game one and followed up game two with a rout of Motlow State Community College to sweep an afternoon doubleheader from the Bucks. The Tigers took game one 6-5 before cruising to a 13-0 victory in game two.

Trailing 5­-2 in the sixth inning of the opener, sophomore Tony Salato (Knoxville, IA/Knoxville) delivered a leadoff home run to ignite the offense. Salato came through again in the seventh with a two out, two run double to tie the game and later scored on a John Magnuson (Elk Run Heights, IA/Waterloo East) double for the eventual game-winner. Sophomore Enmanuel Lopez (Santiago, Dominican Repubic/Prepara) closed the door in the bottom of the seventh for his second save of the year.

Salato powered the Tiger offense in game one, going 3-4 at the plate with three runs and three RBI. Magnuson and Jalen Horton (Des Moines, IA/Hoover) added a pair of hits as the Tigers pounded out 11 knocks in the win.

Sophomore Juan Carlos Gonzalez (Piedra Blanca, Dominican Republic/Salome Urena de Henrriquez) went four innings on the mound, striking out five batters. Relievers Duncan Snider (Muscatine, IA/Muscatine) and Adam Barrett (Council Bluffs, IA/Abraham Lincoln) kept the Bucks scoreless before Lopez induced a game-ending double play to complete the comeback. Barrett was credited with the win, his first as a Tiger.

The three-run seventh inning carried over into game two as the Tigers scored four runs in the opening frame. Salato delivered an RBI-single as part of the scoring onslaught to add to his hit total for the day. A two-run single from Luis Duran (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Centro de Estudio Espaillat) extended the lead to 6-0 before Lopez sent a two-run home run to deep right center for an 8-0 edge.

A two-run double from Jose Mieses (anto Domingo, Dominican Republic/Prepara) put the game well out of reach in the fifth inning, giving starting pitcher Diogen Ceballos (La Vega, Dominican Republic/Liceo la Romana) plenty of room to work with. Ceballos went the distance in the run-rule shortened game, striking out five batters to earn his second victory in as many starts this yaer.

Mieses led the offense, going 3-3 with three RBI and a stolen base while Magnuson, Lopez, Duran, Salato, and Barrett all added two hits each in the 13-hit attack for MCC.

Both teams are back in action Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader at the Driver Complex.