Boys high school scores from Friday night in Iowa

Akron-Westfield 65, Westwood, Sloan 53

Alta/Aurelia 83, River Valley, Correctionville 40

Ames 62, Southeast Polk 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, AGWSR, Ackley 54

Assumption, Davenport 60, Davenport, North 54

Atlantic 58, Treynor 53

B-G-M, Brooklyn 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 43

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 84, South Tama County, Tama 64

Bedford 72, Stanton 68

Bondurant-Farrar 65, Perry 51

Boone 60, ADM, Adel 46

Boyden-Hull 68, Sioux Center 65

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 88, Whiting 16

Calamus-Wheatland 69, Tipton 59

Carlisle 73, Carroll 57

Cedar Falls 71, Waterloo, East 63

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 89, Cedar Rapids, Washington 68

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Okoboji, Milford 56 (Riley Van Wyhe scored 1,000th point. )

Clinton 72, Burlington 41

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 50, Cardinal, Eldon 43 (SEISC Shootout)

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, ACGC 56

Coulee Christian, WI 68, Kee, Lansing 60

Creston 70, Clarinda 50

Crestwood, Cresco 80, Clear Lake 75

Danville 65, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 45 (SEISC Shoot out)

Davenport, Central 65, North Scott, Eldridge 62

Decorah 50, Charles City 43

Des Moines, Hoover 33, Ottumwa 31

Des Moines, North 75, Des Moines, East 68

Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 62

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 68, Marshalltown 43

Dubuque, Senior 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 50

Earlham 58, Interstate 35, Truro 34

East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Central, Elkader 51

East Sac County 78, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 67

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Independence 45

Fort Madison 62, Fairfield 48

GMG, Garwin 59, CAL, Latimer 42

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 41, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

George-Little Rock 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Gilbert 66, Saydel 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, Ankeny Christian Academy 51

Greene County 70, PCM, Monroe 65

H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 47

Harris-Lake Park 62, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Humboldt 64, Algona 50

Iowa City, City High 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 65 (OT)

Jesup 74, West Central, Maynard 18

Johnston 55, Fort Dodge 54

Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 48

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 87, Nodaway Valley 44

Lewis Central 70, Harlan 63

Louisa-Muscatine 60, WACO, Wayland 50 (SEISC Shoot out)

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 50

Maquoketa 78, Williamsburg 53

Mason City 57, Urbandale 46

Mediapolis 67, Van Buren Community 62 (SEISC Shoot out)

Montezuma 60, Belle Plaine 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 85, Diagonal 44

Mount Pleasant 88, Washington 31

Mount Vernon 55, Marion 46

Murray 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 55

Muscatine 57, Bettendorf 51

Nevada 88, Collins-Maxwell 58

New Hampton 78, Waukon 67

New London 79, Lone Tree 71 (SEISC Shoot out)

Newman Catholic, Mason City 73, Lake Mills 62

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 54, Northwood-Kensett 51

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Sigourney 35

North Union 44, West Bend-Mallard 25

Norwalk 75, Grinnell 69

Osage 83, North Butler, Greene 41

Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53

Paton-Churdan 67, Glidden-Ralston 51

Pekin 59, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 51 (SEISC Shoot-Out)

Pella 79, Dallas Center-Grimes 74 (3OT)

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport, West 42

Riceville 51, Tripoli 46

Ridge View 67, Newell-Fonda 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Sheldon 53, West Lyon, Inwood 51

Shenandoah 82, Clarinda Academy 51

Sioux City, East 86, Sioux City, North 66

Sioux City, West 68, Spirit Lake 61

Solon 82, Clear Creek-Amana 50

South Hamilton, Jewell 78, North Polk, Alleman 39

Southwest Valley 64, Lenox 41

St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Trinity Christian, Hull 22

Tri-County, Thornburg 57, Colfax-Mingo 52

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 57

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Anamosa 34

Wapello 80, Notre Dame, Burlington 63 (SEISC Shootout)

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Postville 28

Waukee 63, Ankeny Centennial 59

Wayne, Corydon 87, Melcher-Dallas 47

West Burlington 74, Highland, Riverside 69 (SEISC Shoot out)

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Center Point-Urbana 44

West Sioux, Hawarden 58, Hinton 47

Winfield-Mt. Union 63, Central Lee, Donnellson 55 (SEISC Shoot out)

Winterset 76, Ballard 69

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 64, Linn-Mar, Marion 48