Marshalltown City Council meets this afternoon

The Marshalltown City Council will meet this afternoon at Marshalltown City Hall at 5:30 p-m. Among the highlights of the meeting will be an update From Alliant Energy liason man Kenn Vinson on progress with construction of the Marshalltown Generating Station. Budgetary work will also be a part of the meeting, Council is expected to approved the date of March 6th for a Public Hearing and adoption of the proposed budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Council is also expected to vote on proposed increase in storm sewer water rates.