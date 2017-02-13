Northeast braces for second major snowstorm of the season

Hemera/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Northeast braced for more heavy snow Monday, just days after the largest winter storm of the season dumped as much as 19 inches of snow on some parts of the region.

A major winter storm is slated to blanket the Northeast, while heavy rain is likely to hit parts of Texas and the Gulf Coast region, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, the storm that brought up to a foot of snow to upstate New York and southern New England Sunday has moved off the coast and strengthened, producing damaging winds from Washington, D.C., to Maine Monday.

MAJOR SNOWSTORM STILL ON TRACK FOR ESPECIALLY SOUTHERN MAINE #MEwx pic.twitter.com/bD3zLcgc7d — NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) February 12, 2017

Extreme wind warnings and advisories were in effect from Georgia to Maine. A high-wind warning was in effect until 7 p.m. local time for the areas surrounding Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, with gusts of more than 58 mph possible.

“Travel will be treacherous with visibilities briefly below a quarter mile at times,” the National Weather Service said. “There will be blowing and drifting of the snow as well. Some power outages are expected today.”

As of 5 a.m. ET, there were more than 600 canceled flights and nearly 50 delayed within, into or out of the United States. Boston’s Logan International Airport accounted for the bulk of the cancellations with more than 300 flights canceled into and out of the airport, according to FlightAware.

Storm moving off the NJ coast this eve will rapidly intensify off New England coast overnight & Monday producing heavy snow and strong winds pic.twitter.com/vzF6t0V9So — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 12, 2017

The heavy wind gusts downed several power lines and trees in the D.C. region early Monday morning, leading to multiple power outages. Wind gusts of up to 66 mph were reported at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The severe winds also blew off the roof of a D.C. apartment building around midnight, displacing residents and damaging several cars, according to ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV.

