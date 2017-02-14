City Council gets updated on Alliant Energy project

The Marshalltown City Council heard from Kenn Vinson as they met Monday about progress with construction of the Marshalltown Generating Station. He told Council the construction process had put 47 point three million dollars into the local area economy over the length of the project. Also at the meeting Council passed the second reading of three readings of an ordinance that is altering storm sewer rates despite protestations of some residents that spoke. rates would decrease for some people but increase for others. Council has been working on the proposal the last six months despite claims that some people were not aware of the rate change plan. Meanwhile Council approved a proposal by the Parks and Recreation Department to make a grant application to the Martha Ellen Tye Foundation to help with a plan to upgrade tennis courts in the 13th Street District so that Futsal a modified form of soccer could be played there.