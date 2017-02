Totem Bowl of Marshalltown will be hosting a District/Regional High School Bowling event for Girls and Boys high school bowlers on Tuesday. The facility ought to be a busy place as the event begins at noon time. Bowling Coach and alley proprietor Roger Taylor says it`s a real feather in the cap of Marshalltown to be able to host an event like this. Just recently Totem Bowl hosted the Central Iowa Metro Conference Iowa Conference meet as well.