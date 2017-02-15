Marshalltown man arrested in Urbandale

On February 6th and 7th, 2017 the Urbandale Police Department arrested Connor Ray Lloyd Bennet of Marshalltown, Iowa and Tuffy Delray Eugene Jackson of Des Moines, Iowa for Robbery 1st.

The Robbery 1st charge originates from the November 28th, 2016 armed robbery at the Pilot Truck Stop (11957 Douglas Pkwy, Urbandale, Iowa).

On December 2nd, 2016 the Urbandale Police Department released surveillance photos seeking the public’s aid in identifying the robbery suspects.

Connor Bennet and Tuffy Jackson were arrested and charged with Robbery 1st.