MHS Boy’s Bowlers qualify for state!

The Bobcat bowlers bowled at Totem Bowl today in the state-qualifying meet. The boys finished 1st with a 3429 match total to qualify for the state meet next Wednesday (February 22nd) at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. The girls finished 3rd with a 2298.

Individually, all six Bobcat boys finished in the top 10 with Joshua Arment taking first with a 498 series. Ray Wiegand was 2nd with a 495. Karlie Potter was 5th on the girls’ side while Haley Bell was 7th.

Boy Team Rankings Rank School Score 1 Marshalltown 3429 2 Ankeny 2996 3 Des Moines Lincoln 2907 4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2803

Girl Team Rankings Rank School Score 1 Des Moines Lincoln 2619 2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2589 3 Marshalltown 2298 4 Ankeny 2177

Boys Rank Name School Score 1 Joshua Arment (11) Marshalltown 498 2 Ray Wiegand (10) Marshalltown 495 3 Collin Runyan (11) Ankeny 465 4 Brandon Schumacher (9) Ankeny 461 5 Carson Potter (10) Marshalltown 458 6 Kamrin Chizek (10) Marshalltown 458 7 Cody Parker (12) Des Moines Lincoln 434 8 Zachariah Liskowiak (12) Marshalltown 430 9 Chase Breemeersch (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 424 10 Richie Thomas (11) Marshalltown 397 11 Andrew Moffatt (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 391 12 Jordan Rios (12) Des Moines Lincoln 383 13 Bryce Follett (10) Ankeny 382 14 Josh Macklin (12) Ankeny 380 15 Ethan Ervin (9) Des Moines Lincoln 378 16 Chase Van Blair (12) Ankeny 376 17 Brandon Staley (9) Ankeny 372 18 Riley Walton (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 369 19 Dillon Joss (12) Des Moines Lincoln 345 20 Justen Dostal (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 335 21 Tanner Bennett (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 334 22 Skyler Sanford (12) Des Moines Lincoln 325 23 Thomas Kennedy (12) Des Moines Lincoln 307 24 Nick Standefer (11) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 216

Girls Rank Name School Score 1 Megan Kitzmiller (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 456 2 Katie Brown (12) Ankeny 413 3 Sydney Sears (11) Ankeny 408 4 Hannah Duver (12) Des Moines Lincoln 381 5 Karlie Potter (11) Marshalltown 375 6 Aryana Benesh (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 362 7 Haley Bell (11) Marshalltown 361 8 Ilda Herrera (12) Des Moines Lincoln 346 9 Brittney Miller (10) Des Moines Lincoln 345 10 Carrie Hagstrom (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 331 11 Allie Schirmer (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 324 12 Jessica Hall (12) Des Moines Lincoln 323 13 Ali Olinger (11) Marshalltown 320 14 Sara Byers (9) Des Moines Lincoln 307 15 Madison Rasmussen (11) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 304 16 Christina Angran (10) Ankeny 300 17 Morgan Hamell (12) Des Moines Lincoln 295 18 ShayeLyn Pickett (11) Marshalltown 289 19 Kaitlyn Jackson (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 249 20 Eliseya Wunschel (11) Marshalltown 243 21 Ashly Wiegand (9) Marshalltown 242 22 Ivy Crouse (12) Ankeny 213 23 Elinor Sagemo (12) Ankeny 187 24 Renee Rwalcaba (12) Ankeny 164

Marshalltown Boys:

Joshua Arment 252-246-498

Ray Wiegand 269-226-495

Carson Potter 213-245-458

Kamrin Chizek 222-236-458

Zachariah Liskowiak 225-205-430

Richie Thomas 212-185-397

Bakers: 193, 200, 247, 215, 235

Marshalltown Girls:

Karlie Potter 215-160-375

Haley Bell 204-157-361

Ali Olinger 135-185-320

ShayeLyn Pickett 128-161-289

Eliseya Wunschel 135-108-243

Ashly Wiegand 113-129-242

Bakers: 119, 135, 184, 139, 133

Boys Season Highs:

The 2339 round one (individual games) total was a season high by 103

The 3429 match total was the 2 nd highest total of the season

highest total of the season Joshua Arment season-high series 498

Zachariah Liskowiak season-high series 430

Girls Season Highs: