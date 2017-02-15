MHS Boy’s Bowlers qualify for state!

February 15, 2017 Sports

The Bobcat bowlers bowled at Totem Bowl today in the state-qualifying meet.  The boys finished 1st with a 3429 match total to qualify for the state meet next Wednesday (February 22nd) at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.  The girls finished 3rd with a 2298.

Individually, all six Bobcat boys finished in the top 10 with Joshua Arment taking first with a 498 series.  Ray Wiegand was 2nd with a 495.  Karlie Potter was 5th on the girls’ side while Haley Bell was 7th.

 

Boy Team Rankings
Rank School Score
1 Marshalltown 3429
2 Ankeny 2996
3 Des Moines Lincoln 2907
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2803

 

 

Girl Team Rankings
Rank School Score
1 Des Moines Lincoln 2619
2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2589
3 Marshalltown 2298
4 Ankeny 2177

 

Boys
Rank Name School Score
1 Joshua Arment (11) Marshalltown 498
2 Ray Wiegand (10) Marshalltown 495
3 Collin Runyan (11) Ankeny 465
4 Brandon Schumacher (9) Ankeny 461
5 Carson Potter (10) Marshalltown 458
6 Kamrin Chizek (10) Marshalltown 458
7 Cody Parker (12) Des Moines Lincoln 434
8 Zachariah Liskowiak (12) Marshalltown 430
9 Chase Breemeersch (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 424
10 Richie Thomas (11) Marshalltown 397
11 Andrew Moffatt (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 391
12 Jordan Rios (12) Des Moines Lincoln 383
13 Bryce Follett (10) Ankeny 382
14 Josh Macklin (12) Ankeny 380
15 Ethan Ervin (9) Des Moines Lincoln 378
16 Chase Van Blair (12) Ankeny 376
17 Brandon Staley (9) Ankeny 372
18 Riley Walton (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 369
19 Dillon Joss (12) Des Moines Lincoln 345
20 Justen Dostal (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 335
21 Tanner Bennett (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 334
22 Skyler Sanford (12) Des Moines Lincoln 325
23 Thomas Kennedy (12) Des Moines Lincoln 307
24 Nick Standefer (11) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 216

 

Girls
Rank Name School Score
1 Megan Kitzmiller (10) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 456
2 Katie Brown (12) Ankeny 413
3 Sydney Sears (11) Ankeny 408
4 Hannah Duver (12) Des Moines Lincoln 381
5 Karlie Potter (11) Marshalltown 375
6 Aryana Benesh (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 362
7 Haley Bell (11) Marshalltown 361
8 Ilda Herrera (12) Des Moines Lincoln 346
9 Brittney Miller (10) Des Moines Lincoln 345
10 Carrie Hagstrom (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 331
11 Allie Schirmer (12) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 324
12 Jessica Hall (12) Des Moines Lincoln 323
13 Ali Olinger (11) Marshalltown 320
14 Sara Byers (9) Des Moines Lincoln 307
15 Madison Rasmussen (11) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 304
16 Christina Angran (10) Ankeny 300
17 Morgan Hamell (12) Des Moines Lincoln 295
18 ShayeLyn Pickett (11) Marshalltown 289
19 Kaitlyn Jackson (9) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 249
20 Eliseya Wunschel (11) Marshalltown 243
21 Ashly Wiegand (9) Marshalltown 242
22 Ivy Crouse (12) Ankeny 213
23 Elinor Sagemo (12) Ankeny 187
24 Renee Rwalcaba (12) Ankeny 164

 

 

Marshalltown Boys:

Joshua Arment                  252-246-498

Ray Wiegand                      269-226-495

Carson Potter                    213-245-458

Kamrin Chizek                   222-236-458

Zachariah Liskowiak        225-205-430

Richie Thomas                   212-185-397

 

Bakers: 193, 200, 247, 215, 235

 

 

Marshalltown Girls:

Karlie Potter                       215-160-375

Haley Bell                            204-157-361

Ali Olinger                           135-185-320

ShayeLyn Pickett              128-161-289

Eliseya Wunschel             135-108-243

Ashly Wiegand                  113-129-242

 

Bakers: 119, 135, 184, 139, 133

Boys Season Highs:

  • The 2339 round one (individual games) total was a season high by 103
  • The 3429 match total was the 2nd highest total of the season
  • Joshua Arment season-high series 498
  • Zachariah Liskowiak season-high series 430

Girls Season Highs:

  • The 1588 round one (individual games) total was a season high
  • Karlie Potter has a season-high game (215) & series (375)
  • Haley Bell tied her season-high series 361

Totem Bowl

