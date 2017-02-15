MHS Boy’s Bowlers qualify for state!

The Bobcat bowlers bowled at Totem Bowl today in the state-qualifying meet. The boys finished 1st with a 3429 match total to qualify for the state meet next Wednesday (February 22nd) at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. The girls finished 3rd with a 2298.
Individually, all six Bobcat boys finished in the top 10 with Joshua Arment taking first with a 498 series. Ray Wiegand was 2nd with a 495. Karlie Potter was 5th on the girls’ side while Haley Bell was 7th.
|Boy Team Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Score
|1
|Marshalltown
|3429
|2
|Ankeny
|2996
|3
|Des Moines Lincoln
|2907
|4
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|2803
|Girl Team Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Score
|1
|Des Moines Lincoln
|2619
|2
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|2589
|3
|Marshalltown
|2298
|4
|Ankeny
|2177
|Boys
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Score
|1
|Joshua Arment (11)
|Marshalltown
|498
|2
|Ray Wiegand (10)
|Marshalltown
|495
|3
|Collin Runyan (11)
|Ankeny
|465
|4
|Brandon Schumacher (9)
|Ankeny
|461
|5
|Carson Potter (10)
|Marshalltown
|458
|6
|Kamrin Chizek (10)
|Marshalltown
|458
|7
|Cody Parker (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|434
|8
|Zachariah Liskowiak (12)
|Marshalltown
|430
|9
|Chase Breemeersch (10)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|424
|10
|Richie Thomas (11)
|Marshalltown
|397
|11
|Andrew Moffatt (12)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|391
|12
|Jordan Rios (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|383
|13
|Bryce Follett (10)
|Ankeny
|382
|14
|Josh Macklin (12)
|Ankeny
|380
|15
|Ethan Ervin (9)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|378
|16
|Chase Van Blair (12)
|Ankeny
|376
|17
|Brandon Staley (9)
|Ankeny
|372
|18
|Riley Walton (10)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|369
|19
|Dillon Joss (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|345
|20
|Justen Dostal (9)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|335
|21
|Tanner Bennett (12)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|334
|22
|Skyler Sanford (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|325
|23
|Thomas Kennedy (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|307
|24
|Nick Standefer (11)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|216
|Girls
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Score
|1
|Megan Kitzmiller (10)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|456
|2
|Katie Brown (12)
|Ankeny
|413
|3
|Sydney Sears (11)
|Ankeny
|408
|4
|Hannah Duver (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|381
|5
|Karlie Potter (11)
|Marshalltown
|375
|6
|Aryana Benesh (9)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|362
|7
|Haley Bell (11)
|Marshalltown
|361
|8
|Ilda Herrera (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|346
|9
|Brittney Miller (10)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|345
|10
|Carrie Hagstrom (12)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|331
|11
|Allie Schirmer (12)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|324
|12
|Jessica Hall (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|323
|13
|Ali Olinger (11)
|Marshalltown
|320
|14
|Sara Byers (9)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|307
|15
|Madison Rasmussen (11)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|304
|16
|Christina Angran (10)
|Ankeny
|300
|17
|Morgan Hamell (12)
|Des Moines Lincoln
|295
|18
|ShayeLyn Pickett (11)
|Marshalltown
|289
|19
|Kaitlyn Jackson (9)
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|249
|20
|Eliseya Wunschel (11)
|Marshalltown
|243
|21
|Ashly Wiegand (9)
|Marshalltown
|242
|22
|Ivy Crouse (12)
|Ankeny
|213
|23
|Elinor Sagemo (12)
|Ankeny
|187
|24
|Renee Rwalcaba (12)
|Ankeny
|164
Marshalltown Boys:
Joshua Arment 252-246-498
Ray Wiegand 269-226-495
Carson Potter 213-245-458
Kamrin Chizek 222-236-458
Zachariah Liskowiak 225-205-430
Richie Thomas 212-185-397
Bakers: 193, 200, 247, 215, 235
Marshalltown Girls:
Karlie Potter 215-160-375
Haley Bell 204-157-361
Ali Olinger 135-185-320
ShayeLyn Pickett 128-161-289
Eliseya Wunschel 135-108-243
Ashly Wiegand 113-129-242
Bakers: 119, 135, 184, 139, 133
Boys Season Highs:
- The 2339 round one (individual games) total was a season high by 103
- The 3429 match total was the 2nd highest total of the season
- Joshua Arment season-high series 498
- Zachariah Liskowiak season-high series 430
Girls Season Highs:
- The 1588 round one (individual games) total was a season high
- Karlie Potter has a season-high game (215) & series (375)
- Haley Bell tied her season-high series 361