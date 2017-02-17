Fatal accident reported on Iowa Highway 14 Friday morning

The Marshall County Sheriff`s Department reports a pair of fatalities and an injury from an accident that occured in the area of Iowa Highway 14 and Iowa Highway 96 early this morning. Sheriff Steve Hoffman says it involved a pick up truck and a pair of commercial vehicles. In addition there are spilled commercial loads.The State D-O-T has blocked traffic at both the Albion turnoff and the Liscomb turnoff on State 14, traffic is asked to avoid the area. Sheriff Hoffman says investigation and clean up is expected to take some time to complete.