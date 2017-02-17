High school basketball scores from Thursday night

February 17, 2017 Sports Leave a reply
BOYS BASKETBALL

Atlantic 66, Denison-Schleswig 60

Ballard 69, Gilbert 59

Boone 45, Webster City 42

Carroll 66, Harlan 59

Cedar Falls 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 35

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 80, Iowa City High 58

Charles City 77, Independence 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 89, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72

Dubuque, Hempstead 86, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 70

Fairfield 49, Knoxville 43

Iowa City West 58, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Linn-Mar, Marion 83, Waterloo, West 80

Mount Vernon 67, Grinnell 51

Newton 76, ADM, Adel 50

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 42

Sioux City, East 67, Spencer 53

Storm Lake 83, Humboldt 46

Urbandale 59, Dallas Center-Grimes 54

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 43

1A District 1 Substate 1
Quarterfinal

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Ridge View 46

Kingsley-Pierson 60, Akron-Westfield 57

Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 63

St. Mary’s, Remsen 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 51

1A District 2 Substate 1
Quarterfinal

Boyden-Hull 74, Clay Central-Everly 47

George-Little Rock 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 62

Harris-Lake Park 76, West Sioux, Hawarden 61

South O’Brien, Paullina 71, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, OT

1A District 3 Substate 2
Quarterfinal

Bishop Garrigan 59, Paton-Churdan 44

Newell-Fonda 69, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 57

North Union 68, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 58

West Hancock, Britt 78, Manson Northwest Webster 56

1A District 4 Substate 2
Quarterfinal

Lake Mills 65, Rockford 55

Newman Catholic, Mason City 79, Riceville 59

Saint Ansgar 60, Northwood-Kensett 38

West Fork, Sheffield 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47

1A District 5 Substate 3
Quarterfinal

AGWSR, Ackley 58, North Butler, Greene 47

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Nashua-Plainfield 40

Dunkerton 49, Janesville 44

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Tripoli 54

1A District 6 Substate 3
Quarterfinal

Belle Plaine 64, GMG, Garwin 44

Colo-NESCO 71, North Tama, Traer 51

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, Grundy Center 55

Hudson 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 52

1A District 7 Substate 4
Quarterfinal

Central Elkader 42, Postville 32

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, Starmont 48

East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, Edgewood-Colesburg 77

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Kee, Lansing 42

1A District 8 Substate 4
Quarterfinal

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 46

Easton Valley 50, Midland, Wyoming 43

North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Central City 38

1A District 9 Substate 5
Quarterfinal

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Cedar Valley Christian School 47

Lisbon 66, Alburnett 60, OT

Lone Tree 83, H-L-V, Victor 44

Springville 70, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

1A District 10 Substate 5
Quarterfinal

Danville 68, Winfield-Mount Union 28

Keota 69, Pekin 65

New London 79, WACO, Wayland 45

Notre Dame, Burlington 61, Holy Trinity 54

1A District 11 Substate 6
Quarterfinal

Colfax-Mingo 58, B-G-M, Brooklyn 47

Lynnville-Sully 72, Sigourney 30

Montezuma 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 53

1A District 12 Substate 6
Quarterfinal

Martensdale-St. Marys 78, Seymour 49

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53, Moravia 46

Murray 85, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52

Wayne, Corydon 70, Lamoni 43

1A District 13 Substate 7
Quarterfinal

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Mount Ayr 51

Earlham 70, Orient-Macksburg 26

East Union, Afton 56, Nodaway Valley 55

Grand View Christian 92, Iowa Christian Academy 44

1A District 14 Substate 7
Quarterfinal

Fremont Mills, Tabor 95, Clarinda Academy 58

Lenox 74, Bedford 66

Southwest Valley 46, Sidney 39

Stanton 40, East Mills 38

1A District 15 Substate 8
Quarterfinal

Ar-We-Va, Westside 77, Glidden-Ralston 69

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 81, Audubon 76

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, CAM, Anita 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Charter Oak-Ute 49

1A District 16 Substate 8
Quarterfinal

Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona, Onawa 52

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 71, Westwood, Sloan 44

Siouxland Community Christian 72, Woodbine 26

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 73, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

2A District 1 Substate 1
Semifinal

Sioux Center 70, Sheldon 60

Unity Christian, Orange City 71, PAC-LM 48

2A District 2 Substate 1
Semifinal

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Rock Valley 54

Western Christian, Hull 74, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

2A District 3 Substate 2
Semifinal

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59, Clear Lake 43

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 81, Eagle Grove 53

2A District 4 Substate 2
Semifinal

New Hampton 65, North Fayette Valley 43

Osage 62, South Winneshiek, Calmar 47

2A District 5 Substate 3
Semifinal

Dike-New Hartford 83, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47

Jesup 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 51

2A District 6 Substate 3
Semifinal

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 62, MFL-Mar-Mac 41

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Monticello 46

2A District 7 Substate 4
Semifinal

Camanche 88, North Cedar, Stanwood 59

Northeast, Goose Lake 46, Anamosa 37

2A District 8 Substate 4
Semifinal

Tipton 78, West Burlington 66

West Branch 75, Wapello 63

2A District 9 Substate 5
Semifinal

Central Lee, Donnellson 60, Regina, Iowa City 58

2A District 10 Substate 5
Semifinal

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 83, Centerville 80, OT

Pella Christian 73, Albia 55

2A District 11 Substate 6
Semifinal

Des Moines Christian 62, West Marshall, State Center 57

East Marshall, LeGrand 50, PCM, Monroe 48

2A District 12 Substate 6
Semifinal

South Hamilton, Jewell 74, Ogden 36

Southeast Valley 60, South Hardin 42

2A District 13 Substate 7
Semifinal

Interstate 35,Truro 58, Central Decatur, Leon 55, OT

Van Meter 56, Woodward Academy 39

2A District 14 Substate 7
Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 88, Shenandoah 60

Treynor 62, Underwood 55

2A District 15 Substate 8
Semifinal

IKM-Manning 76, South Central Calhoun 74

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 83, West Central Valley, Stuart 36

2A District 16 Substate 8
Semifinal

Alta/Aurelia 66, Tri-Center, Neola 38

Hinton 66, East Sac County 38

