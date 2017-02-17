Russell Simmons teams up with rabbi, imam for anti-Trump rally dubbed 'I Am A Muslim, Too'

David Livingston/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The 9th Circuit Court may have blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, but a massive rally organized by Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons in response to the travel ban remains slated for Sunday in New York City’s Times Square.

The rally, called “I Am A Muslim Too,” seeks to unite people of all faiths. So Simmons will be joined by Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the non-profit organization Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) and Imam Shamsi Ali of the Jamaica Muslim Center, who served as grand marshal of New York City’s Muslim Day Parade last fall.

Religious leaders from more than 50 other organizations will also take part in the rally, “to declare their solidarity with Muslims facing discrimination,” reads a press release for the rally, taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Organizer says they expect thousands to attend.

“As Trump wraps up [his] first month in office we call on all New Yorkers to gather and declare ‘I am a Muslim too,'” adds the press release.

61 degrees in NY, this Sunday 02/29. No excuses. JOIN US!! #todayiamamuslimtoo pic.twitter.com/I9FTnLuZCH — FFEU (@FFEUnyc) February 16, 2017

Simmons, who also serves as FFEU’s chairman, said in a statement, “We are living in a time when unity will make America great. This is a special moment for all Americans of good will to band together to promote the kind of compassion and equality for others that we want for ourselves.”

Imam Ali, said, “The Muslim community of New York City is deeply grateful to people of all backgrounds, who will come to Times Square on Sunday to say they will stand with, and even register as, Muslims if this discriminatory pattern continues.”

And Rabbi Schneier, who co-organized the first “Today, I Am A Muslim Too” in 2010, said in a statement, “We must join together at the most famous crossroads in the world to make a collective statement that, ‘Whenever my Muslim brothers and sisters are demonized and vilified, discriminated against or victimized by hate crimes and violence, ‘Today, I am a Muslim too.'”

