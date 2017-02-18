At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — At least 4 people have died after a powerful storm caused flash flooding in southern California.

Two people were killed in two separate car accidents in San Diego during heavy rain and another was killed in Sherman Oaks after a power line fell.

Another person was injured after her car fell into a massive sinkhole in Studio City, according to ABC News station KABC in Los Angeles. on Friday night. A woman became trapped when the first vehicle plunged through the hole, until fire crews were able to pull her out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown, KABC reported.

