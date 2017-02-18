Basketball and Wrestling on the radio today!

KFJB presents Girls Regional Basketball on the radio Saturday night while KIX 101.1 presents Iowa State Men’s basketball late Saturday afternoon. The KFJB match puts the West Marshall girls against Prairie City Monroe in a game at Bondurant. Airtime with Lance Renaud is 6:55 p-m, Iowa State will host Texas Christian at Hilton Coliseum starting at four p-m Saturday afternoon with the pre game show. Kyle Martin in addition will be presenting updates from the final day of competition at the State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.