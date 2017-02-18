Final Day of the State Wrestling Tournament today!

Today will be the final day of the three day state individual wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. In the local headlines a South Tama wrestler, Issac Judge will wrestle for the 152 pound title this evening in Class 2-A. Three other wrestlers Nick Meling of EastMarshall/GMG, Hunter Pfantz of West Marshall and Caleb Meinders of AGWSR will be wrestling in the consolation round Saturday. The 3-A/2-A and 1-A consolation finals will be at ten a-m, the grand march is at 6 p-m followed by the finals in all three classes.

Photo credit: teamusa.org