MSD and MEA agree to terms, uncertainty though!

The Marshalltown School District and the Marshalltown Education Association met in closed session negotiations Friday afternoon and agreed to terms of a two year collective bargaining agreement. Officials say there is uncertainty whether new state law in regard to collective bargaining will nix what has been done. The yes side of the agreement was 97%. Teachers meanwhile on Friday had an in service day while students had the day off to enjoy warm February weather. Students also have the day off Monday on President’s Day. Numerous school districts throughout the state Friday also put a rush job on contract negotiations before new collective bargaining laws passed by the state legislature go into effect. The vote by local legislators on the collective bargaining bill: Mark Smith, Democrat, State Representative: no, Dean Fisher of rural Montour, a Republican, yes, and State Senator Jeff Edler of State Center, yes.