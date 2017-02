Marshalltown set an all time record high temperature for the date on Friday with a high temperature reading of 71! The old record of 64 was set in 2011. School students in the Marshalltown district had the day off and certainly enjoyed themselves. Des Moines had the warmest temperature in the state with a high of 75. The temp is supposed to hit 60 day and 65 on Sunday.

Photo credit: fox5ny.com