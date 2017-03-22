Federal drug raid in Marshalltown and Des Moines

Federal agents conducted a drug raid in Marshalltown that netted guns, cash and drugs and arrests at five locations here and also Des Moines. According to court documents filed in U-S District Court for the Southern District of Iowa the source of a drug trafficking operation was reportedly Raul Rios Muro of Marshalltown who has been allegedly distributing methamphetamine and weapons. Those arrested included Vernon Junior Creason of Des Moines, Jesus Torres of Marshalltown along with Muro and Hilda Garcia Hernandez from Marshalltown. Search warrants were executed at 405 May Street, 307 Lee Street, 400 North 11th Avenue, 600 North 1st Avenue, 700 Bromley Street in Marshalltown as well as a location in Des Moines. An investigation into the cases continues. The case dates back about a year.