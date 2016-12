The Marshalltown Police Department has arrested both suspects in the robbery case of a Git and Go store on South Center Street in Marshalltown. 34 year old Rochelle Marie Hernandez was a clerk at the store and 19 year old Johnqwez Deananthony Lewis also was placed under arrest. The incident took place on December 10th. Hernandez faces charges of First Degree Robbery. Lewis faces charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, and Voluntary Absence from Custody.