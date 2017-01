Late Friday night authorities issued an Amber Alert out of Des Moines for a vehicle possible in route to Oregon or Minnesota. The vehicle is described as a brown 2003 Chevy Suburban with the Iowa plate C-R-Y 371. Two brother were allegedly abducted, identified as 12 year old Morgan and 11 year old Landon Griffin, the abductor is identified as 35 year old Mary Purcell who is described as a blonde white female, five foot two inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes. Any info call 9-1-1.