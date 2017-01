The wind was calm in the listening area on Saturday morning. The temperature actually rose to 12 degrees at one point overnight. People were still riding out the cold snap as best they could. The cold wind chill factor during the cold snap was 20 below and a peak wind of 25 miles per hour. There is hope according to forecasters. A high was forecast of 17 on Saturday, 21 for Sunday, 31 for Monday and 35 for Tuesday which will feel like a heat wave compared to recent days.