MCC women win 11th game of the year!

Marshalltown, IA—A second half surge from the Marshalltown Community College women’s basketball team propelled the Tigers to a 70-58 victory over Central JV on Monday night at the Student Activity Center. Freshman Claudia Morente (Girona, Spain/Institut Juame Vicens Vives) scored a career-high 21 points in the win.

In a defensive minded first half, the Tigers switched the pace in the second half and shot an efficient 62.0 percent from the floor to run past the Dutch to snap a two-game losing streak. Morente scored 16 of her career-high 21 points in the second half alone, connecting on six of seven shots, including both three-point attempts in the final 20 minutes.

Estelle Eduardo (Villeurbanne, France/Lycee Ernest Couteaux) added 14 points on the night, hitting four three-point shots while pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Loralei Siliga (Euless, TX/San Leandro) and Dalia Cantu (Monterrey, Mexico/ITESM Eugenio Garza La Guera) each chipped in 10 points in the win.

MCC held Central to just five points in the first quarter, but led by just one, 21-20 at halftime. Both teams upped the offensive effort in the second half as MCC outscored the Dutch 23-18 in the third quarter.

Eduardo and Morente combined to score the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers pull away. A three from Cantu at the 4:20 mark put the game out of reach as MCC rolled to its 11th victory of the year.

Cantu grabbed eight rebounds as MCC won the battle on the glass 40-33.

The Tigers travel to Moberly Area Community College for a 5:00 PM matchup on Wednesday night.