Vietnam veterans honored at the Iowa Veterans Home

Vietnam Veterans were honored on Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Home by the Veterans Administration. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs Chairman Dan Gammon says the V-A wanted to honor the veterans 50 plus years after there service and did so by thanking the vets in a receiving line of officials and by pining a lapel pin on each of them. Veterans walked, some were in wheel chairs in doing so. A Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day will be held at the Iowa State Capitol Complex on the grounds at the Vietnam Wall on May the 5th. The V-A also held a Town Hall meeting at the Veterans Home on Wednesday. The Veterans Home is working to help Vietnam Veterans get the benefits they have coming to them.