KFJB Features 4 Comments Mandi Leaf March 23, 2016 at 9:40 am I would like to get a phone number, and when the times are that the Barry Manilow tickets are given away. I just missed it this morning…. Thank you! Mandi Leaf Reply ↓ Monica Kruse July 15, 2016 at 3:44 pm Where can I listen again to the interview with the doctor who was discussing Lyme’s Disease? What was the doctor’s name? I believe she was from McFarland Clinic – am I correct? Reply ↓ Barb October 16, 2016 at 12:01 pm When are the Marshalltown Bobcat football games on TV and what channel if you have Mediacom? Reply ↓ ruthhurd October 27, 2016 at 3:49 pm We believe that KDAO is the station that carries the games but unfortunately we do not have their schedule. Reply ↓ Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentYou may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name * Email * Website
I would like to get a phone number, and when the times are that the Barry Manilow tickets are given away. I just missed it this morning….
Thank you!
Mandi Leaf
Where can I listen again to the interview with the doctor who was discussing Lyme’s Disease? What was the doctor’s name? I believe she was from McFarland Clinic – am I correct?
When are the Marshalltown Bobcat football games on TV and what channel if you have Mediacom?
We believe that KDAO is the station that carries the games but unfortunately we do not have their schedule.