Two men died as the result of a two vehicle rollover accident in Tama County Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol the victims are identified as 31 year old Troy Marvin of Cedar Rapids and 25 year old Ian Halverson of Tama. An accident report indicates the Marvin vehicle 2007 Chevy Silverado was fleeing from police and t-boned the Halverson vehicle a 2007 Chevy Impala. The accident remains under investigation.